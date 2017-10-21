(CNN) Take a look at the week in politics from October 15 to October 21.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

President Trump takes questions during a press availability with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at the White House on Monday. It was the first time Trump addressed the deaths of four US soldiers in Niger, 12 days after the ambush. In his remarks, Trump falsely claimed his predecessors did not contact the families of fallen service members.

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump speaks alongside Secretary of State Rex Tillerson during a cabinet meeting Monday. Sources say Tillerson is on thin ice in the Trump administration. The secretary of state reportedly called Trump a "moron" in a private conversation with fellow US officials following a meeting with the President at the Pentagon.

LM Otero/AP

Former Presidents Barack Obama, right, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter gather on stage at the opening of a hurricane relief concert in College Station, Texas, on Saturday. All five living former US Presidents joined forces to support a Texas concert raising money for relief efforts in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign rally for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam in Richmond on Thursday. "We've got folks who are deliberately trying to make folks angry -- to demonize people who have different ideas, to get the base all riled up because it provides a short-term tactical advantage," Obama said, without using President Donald Trump's name. The criticism comes as Trump has delivered several blows to Obama's legacy in recent weeks, including plans to decertify the Iran nuclear deal and attempts to dismantle key aspects of Obamacare. Obama attended two rallies for Democratic candidates that day -- his first time back on the trail since leaving office in January.

Seth Wenig/AP

Former President George W. Bush speaks at a forum sponsored by the George W. Bush Institute in New York on Thursday. In his remarks, Bush condemned bigotry and white supremacy Thursday while endorsing policies that run counter to those supported by President Donald Trump. "We've seen our discourse degraded by casual cruelty," Bush said, adding, "Too often, we judge other groups by their worst examples while judging ourselves by our best intentions, forgetting the image of God we should see in each other."

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

First lady Melania Trump donates her inaugural gown to the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History during a ceremony Friday. The tradition of first ladies donating their gowns dates to 1912.

Bulent Kilic/AFP/Getty Images

A member of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) looks out from a building in Raqqa on Monday. On Friday, the SDF declared the "total liberation" of the Syrian city, which for more than three years was the de facto capital of ISIS.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before the Senate judiciary committee Wednesday. Sessions repeatedly denied any improper contacts with the Russian government during the presidential campaign. During the nearly five-hour hearing that touched on topics including Russian election meddling, immigration and criminal justice reform, Sessions also debated executive privilege with committee Democrats.

Matt Rourke/AP

Sen. John McCain receives the Liberty Medal from the chair of the National Constitution Center's board of trustees, former Vice President Joe Biden, in Philadelphia on Monday. In his speech, McCain warned against the United States turning toward "half-baked, spurious nationalism."

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

A photo taken on Sunday shows a full-page newspaper advertisement in The Washington Post offering up to $10 million from Hustler Magazine publisher Larry Flynt for information leading to the impeachment and removal from office of US President Donald Trump. "I do not expect any of Trump's billionaire cronies to rat him out, but I am confident that there are many people in the know for whom $10 million is a lot of money," Flynt said in the ad.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters/Newscom

First captain of West Point's Corps of Cadets presents former President George W. Bush with a Cadets' Sword as he is honored with the Sylvanus Thayer Award at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, on Thursday.

Seth Wenig/AP

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice participate in a panel discussion Thursday. During the discussion, Haley called Russian cyberinterference in American elections "warfare," adding that the United States needs to hold Russia accountable.

Martin H. Simon-Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump participates in a series of radio interviews Tuesday. During an interview with Fox News Radio, Trump sought to defend his claim that former President Obama did not call the loved ones of fallen soldiers by evoking the death of his chief of staff John Kelly's son. "As far as other presidents, I don't know, you could ask Gen. Kelly, did he get a call from Obama? I don't know what Obama's policy was," Trump said. Kelly's son Robert died when he stepped on a landmine in Afghanistan in 2010. Kelly, a retired four-star Marine general, was a lieutenant general at the time.

Sara D. Davis/Getty Images

Army Sgt. Robert Bowdrie "Bowe" Bergdahl leaves the Fort Bragg military courthouse Monday after pleading guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy. Bergdahl disappeared from his base in Afghanistan in June 2009 and was held in captivity by the Taliban until May 2014. He faces up to five years in prison for the desertion charge and up to life in prison for the charge of misbehavior before the enemy.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

John Sanders, 4, holds onto his "Make America Great Again" hat while in the arms of his mother, Megan Sanders, as they watch Marine One take off from the South Lawn on Monday.