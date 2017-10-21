At least 15 killed in Kabul suicide attack

Story highlights Taliban claim responsibility for attack on a bus near Kabul military academy

Scores have died in a string of attacks this week in Afghanistan

(CNN) At least 15 people died in a suicide bombing Saturday in Kabul, the latest in a string of attacks this week across war-weary Afghanistan.

The bombing took place near a military academy, about seven miles from the Afghan capital's downtown, Defense Ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri told CNN.

A suicide bomber on foot struck a bus carrying men who had been taking a course at the Marshal Fahim Military Academy.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. Zabiullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, said in an email to the media that a suicide attacker targeted the bus carrying Afghan army officers.

Security personnel gather Saturday near the site of the suicide bomb attack in the Afghan capital.

