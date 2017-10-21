At least 15 killed in Kabul suicide attack

Story highlights Suicide bomber strikes bus near a military academy in Kabul

Scores have died in a string of attacks this week in Afghanistan

(CNN) At least 15 people died in a suicide bombing Saturday in Kabul, the latest in a string of attacks this week across war-weary Afghanistan.

The bombing took place near a military academy, about seven miles from the Afghan capital's downtown, Defense Ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri told CNN.

A suicide bomber on foot struck a bus carrying men who had been taking a course at the Marshal Fahim Military Academy.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The attack was the latest in a violent week in Afghanistan, where US-led coalition and Afghan force s have been battling Islamic militants, including the Taliban and ISIS.

