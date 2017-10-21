(CNN) The World Health Organization is under fire after it selected Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe as its goodwill ambassador.

"Zimbabwe ... places universal health coverage and health promotion at the center of its policies to provide health care to all," Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director-general, said while making the announcement.

The decision to name Mugabe stunned health experts and rights activists.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus appointed Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe as WHO goodwill ambassador.

"The government of Robert Mugabe has brutalized human rights activists, crushed democracy dissidents, and turned the breadbasket of Africa — and its health system — into a basket-case," said Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch, which monitors the performance of the world agency.

The WHO is a UN agency and focuses on international public health.

"The notion that the UN should now spin this country as a great supporter of health is, frankly, sickening."

JUST WATCHED Zimbabwe's society struggles under Mugabe's rule Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Zimbabwe's society struggles under Mugabe's rule 02:43

Mugabe, 93, is one of Africa's longest-serving leaders, and has ruled Zimbabwe since 1980 with little opposition.

Along with his inner circle, he has been under US sanctions since the early 2000's for human right abuses and eroding democratic institutions. President Barack Obama extended sanctions for another year before he left office in January.

Naming the leader a "goodwill ambassador for anything" is an embarrassment for the WHO, tweeted Iain Levine, a deputy executive director at Human Rights Watch.

What's a global ambassador?

JUST WATCHED Zimbabwe's President celebrates as people suffer Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Zimbabwe's President celebrates as people suffer 02:08

Mugabe has long been criticized for corruption and abuse of power.

In 2009, his ruling political party spent over $250,000 on a lavish birthday party for the leader despite an ongoing food shortage and cholera outbreak.

Organizations protest

The organizations said even though Mugabe has made commitments to make noncommunicable diseases a priority in his country, he has a long track record of human rights violations.

It's not the first time a UN appointment of the mostly ceremonial roles has raised eyebrows.