The week in 27 photos

Seventeen giant panda cubs, all born this year, meet the public at the Bifengxia Base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda on Friday, October 13, in Ya'an, China. So far this year, the center has successfully bred 42 giant pandas.
An Indonesian villager takes a picture of Mount Sinabung as it spews thick smoke on Tuesday, October 17. Mount Sinabung is one of the most active volcanoes in Indonesia.
Great white pelicans eat fish provided by farmers at a reservoir in Mishmar HaSharon north of Tel Aviv, Israel, on Wednesday, October 18.
A person wearing a costume and prosthetic makeup to resemble a White Walker character from the "Game of Thrones" series participates at the Salon of Leisure and Fantasy in Bogota on Saturday, October 14.
Indian amateur wrestlers participate in a friendly wrestling competition on a makeshift ring at the junction of a busy road on Wednesday, October 18. The bout was organized as part of Diwali festivities in Kolkata, India. Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, marks the triumph of good over evil, and commemorates the return of Hindu deity Rama to his birthplace Ayodhya after victory against the demon king Ravana.
A soldier in an usher uniform stands watch as Chinese President Xi Jinping, bottom, delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the 19th Party Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on Wednesday, October 18.
Afghan National Amy commandos take their position during a military exercise in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday, October 17.
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire at the Kandawgyi Palace hotel in Yangon, Myanmar, early on Thursday, October 19.
Dead fish float on the banks of the Confuso River in Villa Hayes, Paraguay, on Monday, October 16. Authorities have taken samples for an investigation.
Residents paddle boats in a flooded village caused by heavy rain from a tropical depression in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Tuesday, October 17.