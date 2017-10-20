Breaking News

The week in 27 photos

Updated 6:19 AM ET, Fri October 20, 2017

A member of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces looks out at destruction in Raqqa, Syria, on Monday, October 16. ISIS had declared Raqqa as its stronghold, but SDF fighters said the embattled city would be liberated in the coming days.
Fire and smoke are seen over the city of Vieira de Leiria, Portugal, on Monday, October 16, as a series of deadly wildfires broke out across Spain and Portugal. With the approach of Hurricane Ophelia came strong winds that fanned the flames.
Seventeen giant panda cubs, all born this year, meet the public at the Bifengxia Base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda on Friday, October 13, in Ya'an, China. So far this year, the center has successfully bred 42 giant pandas.
French troops collect the wreckage of a cargo plane that crashed into the Atlantic Ocean on its approach to Ivory Coast's international airport in Abidjan. Four crew members from Moldova died in the crash, and six others from Moldova and France were injured.
People collect mountain spring water in Corozal, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, October 17. One month after Hurricane Maria devastated the US territory, most of the island is still without power or clean drinking water. As of Thursday the death toll remained at 48.
A bee flies near US President Donald Trump's face as he reads his opening remarks during a joint press conference with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in the Rose Garden at the White House on Tuesday, October 17.
Demonstrators take to the streets in downtown Barcelona on Tuesday, October 17, to protest actions against separatist leaders Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart, and head of the Catalan police force, Josep Lluís Trapero. Sanchez and Cuixart were taken into custody and Trapero's passport was confiscated.
An Indonesian villager takes a picture of Mount Sinabung as it spews thick smoke on Tuesday, October 17. Mount Sinabung is one of the most active volcanoes in Indonesia.
In this Sunday, October 15, photo, men remove the body of a man killed in a truck bombing on Saturday in Mogadishu, Somalia, that killed at least 300.
Great white pelicans eat fish provided by farmers at a reservoir in Mishmar HaSharon north of Tel Aviv, Israel, on Wednesday, October 18.
A plane flies past the Shard in central London on Monday, October 16. The sky took on an orange tint as dust and smoke from fires in Portugal and Spain crept north with the help of winds from Hurricane Ophelia.
A person wearing a costume and prosthetic makeup to resemble a White Walker character from the "Game of Thrones" series participates at the Salon of Leisure and Fantasy in Bogota on Saturday, October 14.
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga is greeted by supporters as he arrives at a rally in Nairobi on Wednesday, October 18.
Indian amateur wrestlers participate in a friendly wrestling competition on a makeshift ring at the junction of a busy road on Wednesday, October 18. The bout was organized as part of Diwali festivities in Kolkata, India. Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, marks the triumph of good over evil, and commemorates the return of Hindu deity Rama to his birthplace Ayodhya after victory against the demon king Ravana.
A soldier in an usher uniform stands watch as Chinese President Xi Jinping, bottom, delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the 19th Party Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on Wednesday, October 18.
Two members of the farm team stand with a sedated and blindfolded white rhino before it has its horn trimmed at the ranch of rhino breeder John Hume on Monday, October 16, in the North West province of South Africa. Hume is the owner of approximately 1,500 white and black rhinos, which he keeps under armed guard on his 8,000-hectare property. In a bid to prevent poaching and conserve the different species of rhino, the horns of the animals are regularly trimmed, with 264 of the off-cuts recently being placed on sale at auction.
People are consoled across the street from the scene of a shooting at a business park in the Edgewood area of Harford County, Maryland, on Wednesday, October 18. Authorities said a man shot to death several co-workers and wounded others at Advanced Granite Solutions before fleeing the scene. He was later caught after a tip to authorities helped them find his vehicle.
Authorities from Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, and from other parishes respond to an oil rig explosion in Lake Pontchartrain on Sunday, October 15. The explosion left one man missing and at least seven injured.
Afghan National Amy commandos take their position during a military exercise in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday, October 17.
Mayor of Caracas' Sucre Municipality Carlos Ocariz, center, walks with supporters as Venezuela held regional elections, in Caracas, on Sunday, October 15. Ocariz was the opposition's candidate for governor for the state of Miranda.
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire at the Kandawgyi Palace hotel in Yangon, Myanmar, early on Thursday, October 19.
Rodrigo Diaz Mejia climbs over a crushed car into what was a second-story apartment on Wednesday, October 18. The Portales Norte neighborhood apartment was one of many destroyed by the earthquake that hit Mexico City almost one month ago.
Dead fish float on the banks of the Confuso River in Villa Hayes, Paraguay, on Monday, October 16. Authorities have taken samples for an investigation.
US Army Sgt. Robert Bowdrie "Bowe" Bergdahl, leaves the Fort Bragg, North Carolina, military courthouse for a lunch recess on Monday, October 16, after pleading guilty to desertion charges and misbehavior before the enemy. Bergdahl could face life in prison stemming from his decision to leave his outpost in 2009, which resulted in him spending five years in Taliban captivity.
Residents paddle boats in a flooded village caused by heavy rain from a tropical depression in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Tuesday, October 17.
Philippine soldiers walk past destroyed buildings in the Bangolo district after Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte declared Marawi City "liberated" on Tuesday, October 17.
A boy swims in the sea at Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, October 14.
