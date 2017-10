The week in 27 photos

Two members of the farm team stand with a sedated and blindfolded white rhino before it has its horn trimmed at the ranch of rhino breeder John Hume on Monday, October 16, in the North West province of South Africa. Hume is the owner of approximately 1,500 white and black rhinos, which he keeps under armed guard on his 8,000-hectare property. In a bid to prevent poaching and conserve the different species of rhino, the horns of the animals are regularly trimmed, with 264 of the off-cuts recently being placed on sale at auction.