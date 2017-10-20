Breaking News

Judge rejects motion to clear former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's conviction

By Tony Marco, CNN

Updated 12:07 AM ET, Fri October 20, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

President Trump pardons Sheriff Joe Arpaio
President Trump pardons Sheriff Joe Arpaio

    JUST WATCHED

    President Trump pardons Sheriff Joe Arpaio

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

President Trump pardons Sheriff Joe Arpaio 00:59

Story highlights

  • Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's request was aimed at clearing his name
  • Presidential pardon spared Arpaio from a criminal contempt sentence

(CNN)A federal judge on Thursday rejected Joe Arpaio's request to erase a criminal contempt conviction from his record, saying a presidential pardon of the former sheriff didn't change the facts of the case.

Arpaio, the former top lawman in Maricopa County, Arizona, for more than two decades, was spared a jail sentence when he was pardoned by President Donald Trump in August after being convicted of criminal contempt.
The 85-year-old was accused of violating a court order in a 2007 racial profiling case by continuing patrols targeting immigrants. The former sheriff claimed the court wasn't clear and he didn't intend to violate it.
    Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio found guilty of criminal contempt
    Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio found guilty of criminal contempt
    Soon after the President's pardon, Arpaio's attorneys filed a motion seeking to erase all record of the conviction, but U.S. District Court Judge Susan Bolton denied the request.
    RELATED: Ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio's fate in criminal contempt trial rests with judge
    Read More
    "The power to pardon is an executive prerogative of mercy, not of judicial recordkeeping," Bolton wrote in the document. "To vacate all rulings in this case would run afoul of this important distinction."
    Arpaio moves to dismiss case against him after Trump&#39;s pardon
    Arpaio moves to dismiss case against him after Trump's pardon
    "The pardon undoubtedly spared Defendant from any punishment that might otherwise have been imposed. It did not, however, 'revise the historical facts' of this case," she wrote.
    Bolton handed down a guilty verdict in the former sheriff's criminal contempt case in July. Arpaio, who lost a bid for his seventh term in 2016, faced up to six months in jail. Sentencing was set for October 5.
    Jack Wilenchik, one of Arpaio's attorneys, said they plan to appeal Bolton's order.
    "The sheriff views it as a form of resistance to the President's pardon, and I view it as a resistance to the law," Wilenchik told CNN late Thursday.
    Arpaio on pardon: Thought it was fake document
    Arpaio pardon sot_00003008

      JUST WATCHED

      Arpaio on pardon: Thought it was fake document

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Arpaio on pardon: Thought it was fake document 01:07
    Wilenchik explained there is legal precedence that says the judge has to vacate the rulings in the case because it was pardoned.
    "We think the law is very clear and think it will be interesting to see what the government decides since they have already agreed with us on this case," he said.
    The former sheriff was a vocal proponent of Trump's candidacy, and used his national platform to advocate for Trump's similarly aggressive stance on deportations and border security.
    The President's pardon drew an outcry from civil rights groups, which accused the former sheriff of violating the constitution in his crackdown on illegal immigration.

    CNN's Darran Simon and Tal Kopan contributed to this report.