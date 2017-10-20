Police: 3 men made Nazi salutes, shot at protesters after Richard Spencer event

Story highlights Three men making Nazi salutes fired at a group of protesters in Gainesville, Florida, police said

The men all expressed support for Richard Spencer prior to the incident

(CNN) Police in Florida arrested three men who allegedly made Nazi salutes, repeated Hitler chants and then shot at a group of protesters after white supremacist leader Richard Spencer's speech at the University of Florida on Thursday.

The gunshot narrowly missed the group of six to eight protesters, striking a business behind them, police said.

Tyler Tenbrink, 28, William Fears, 30, and Colt Fears, 28, had driven from Texas to Gainesville, Florida, for Spencer's speech at the Phillips Center.

The Fears, who are brothers, spoke to CNN on Thursday prior to the incident about their support for Spencer, the white supremacist leader of the "alt-right." In one interview, William Fears said protesters did not need to be afraid of them.

"They don't have to fear us. It's always the left that brings the violence," he said.

