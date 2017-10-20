Story highlights The order requires MGM to protect everything from the shooter's gambling data to broken glass

(CNN) A Nevada judge granted a temporary restraining order against MGM on Thursday, ordering the company to preserve all evidence in its possession related to this month's mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Judge Mark Denton ruled in the favor of lawyers representing a California woman wounded in the October 1 attack, when Stephen Paddock made a sniper's nest out of a suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel, killing 58 and injuring more than 500. It is the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

The hotel, managed by MGM Resorts International, is required by the exhaustive order to preserve everything from the hotel's video surveillance to Paddock's gambling record to the broken glass in the hotel room, and any other evidence in connection to the shooting.

"This order prevents MGM from sanitizing and destroying evidence of the hotel room the shooter used before victim's representatives have their one chance to inspect and photograph the room," said attorney Brian Nettles in a press release.

Nettles and several others represent Rachel Sheppard, who was hit by bullets three times and had to undergo multiple surgeries, the release says.