Florida child porn probe uncovers weapons stash, sheriff says

(CNN) The locked closet in Randall Drake's home in Dunedin, Florida, did not yield any child pornography that detectives suspected was hidden there, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said.

Instead, they came upon an arsenal that included homemade explosive devices, 10 rifles, eight handguns, two shotguns, more than 2,300 rounds of ammunition, tactical jackets, a homemade silencer, assorted knives, a crossbow and gunpowder, Gualtieri told reporters Thursday.

Investigators found this weapons stash, including rifles and ammunition, at a Dunedin, Florida, home.

There were aerial photographs of an elementary and middle school as well as a water treatment plant in Hillsborough County, according to the sheriff. There also were books and notes on making explosives, and a handwritten note that ended, "I shall have my bloody revenge, and then the WORLD WILL BURN BURN."

Drake, 24, was arrested and charged Wednesday with two counts of unlawfully making, possessing or attempting to make a destructive device. The child pornography he was suspected of distributing has not been found, said Gualtieri, without elaborating on that investigation. Drake's computers were seized.

On Thursday evening, Drake was released on $20,000 but was held under Florida's Baker Act -- which allows mental health facilities to hold a person for up to 72 hours for evaluation, according to county officials.

