5 things for October 20: John Kelly, pollution, MH370

(CNN) Congrats to the L.A. Dodgers! They're headed to the World Series for the first time in almost three decades. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Condolence calls controversy

The appearance by John Kelly, the White House chief of staff, in the press briefing room was extraordinary and emotional. Kelly was there basically to defend President Trump from the criticism he's been getting over how he handled a condolence call to the widow of one of the four soldiers killed two weeks ago in Niger.

Kelly said he was "stunned" and "brokenhearted" by a Florida congresswoman's actions -- both listening in on the call and telling reporters about it. He said he told the President what to say in the calls, based upon the words offered to him when his own son was killed while serving his country in Afghanistan. "And when he died he was surrounded by the best men on this earth, his friends. That's what the President tried to say to the four families the other day." Kelly rarely speaks publicly about losing his son.

