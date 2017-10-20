Kiké Hernandez says mom watched him go to World Series on a TV run by a generator

(CNN) As the Los Angeles Dodgers punched their ticket to the World Series Thursday night, the mother of one of the game's biggest heroes watched the game from a television set hooked up to a generator in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, he said.

Dodgers player Enrique "Kiké" Hernandez has been a huge voice of support for his homeland in the weeks since Hurricane Maria tore through the island, and though his family was able to evacuate in the days following the storm , they have since returned.

"She said, 'I'm going to your grandparents', they got the generator going and we're going to power on the TV and we're going to watch that game," he said.

And honestly, her decision was partially based on superstition.

