Story highlights "If you want to go after General Kelly, that is up to you," she said

He made erroneous claims about Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson on Thursday

Washington (CNN) White House press secretary Sarah Sanders defended White House chief of staff John Kelly Friday after he made erroneous claims about a Democratic congresswoman the day before.

Sanders told reporters it was "highly inappropriate" to debate the chief of staff over his statement, given that he is a retired four-star Marine general.

"If you want to go after General Kelly, that is up to you," she said. "If you want to get into a debate with a four-star Marine general, I think that is something highly inappropriate."

Kelly erroneously claimed Thursday that Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Florida Democrat, had taken credit for funding a new FBI building in Miami. Kelly's comment, which was meant to defend President Donald Trump's condolence call that upset the family of a fallen solider, was disproved by a video of Wilson's speech.

Kelly served as the commander of United States Southern Command for four years under President Barack Obama and served as a commanding general in Iraq from 2008 to 2009. His appearance in the briefing room on Thursday sought to lend credibility to the discussion over Gold Star families, given that Kelly's son Robert died when he stepped on a landmine in Afghanistan in 2010.

Read More