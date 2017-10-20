(CNN) San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz said that if the perfect "10" President Donald Trump gave his administration for its response to Hurricane Maria was right, it must be a 10 out of 100.

"If it is a 10 out of a scale of 100, of course, it is still a failing grade," she said, speaking on CNN's "New Day" on Friday.

Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico on September 20.

The mayor, who has been an outspoken critic of the President, also accused him of living in his own world.

"I think the President lives in an alternative reality world that only he believes the things that he's saying," she said. "People ... are still without electricity. We knew it was going to take a long time for that to happen, but the basic services are not there yet, and there doesn't seem to be any sight of how it's supposed to go."

Read More