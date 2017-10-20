Breaking News

FBI assisting in Niger investigation

By Evan Perez and David Shortell, CNN

Updated 8:42 AM ET, Fri October 20, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Lead Sciutto soldiers deaths in Niger dnt_00000318
Lead Sciutto soldiers deaths in Niger dnt_00000318

    JUST WATCHED

    Tough questions remain about Niger ambush

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tough questions remain about Niger ambush 04:07

Story highlights

  • The FBI's involvement is a routine step when US citizens are killed overseas
  • Another US official said FBI investigators are on the ground in Niger providing technical assistance

(CNN)The FBI is assisting Niger authorities in the investigation of the deaths of four US servicemen, a law enforcement official tells CNN, a routine step for the bureau when US citizens are killed overseas.

Another US official said FBI investigators are on the ground in Niger providing technical assistance and helping to gather and evaluate evidence related to the attack.
The investigators are based out of US embassies in nearby African countries, the official said, and reiterates the FBI role in Niger is not unprecedented, as the bureau often lends its expertise into terror investigations abroad.
    The Wall Street Journal earlier reported the FBI's involvement.