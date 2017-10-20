Washington (CNN) Senate judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley won't force Attorney General Jeff Sessions to detail his private conversations with the President, a committee spokesman said Friday.

The news comes two days after Sessions cited Trump's authority to claim executive privilege in refusing to answer questions about FBI Director James Comey's firing and the special counsel Russia investigation in testimony before the committee.

"No president is likely to invoke executive privilege until forced to do so," committee spokesman Taylor Foy wrote over email. "In this case, it's premature and probably not a legitimate use of committee time and resources to force the issue."

Committee Democrats had warned Sessions before his Wednesday appearance that they expected him to answer their questions, and some grew frustrated with claims that silence was "the proper course for the attorney general at this time."

"You think that. I don't," Sen. Patrick Leahy responded in one instance.

