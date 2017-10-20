Story highlights Kelly, speaking at a White House press briefing Thursday afternoon, had denounced Wilson

Trump and Wilson have engaged in a public dispute

Washington (CNN) Rep. Frederica Wilson is laughing off criticism lobbed at her from White House chief of staff John Kelly, saying his comments show "I'm a rock star now."

"You mean to tell me that I have become so important that the White House is following me and my words?" Wilson said. "This is amazing. It's amazing, that is absolutely phenomenal. I have to tell my kids that I'm a rock star now."

She also said she has been getting threats from white nationalists in the wake of her public dispute with the White House.

Kelly, speaking at a White House press briefing Thursday afternoon, denounced Wilson after the Florida congresswoman publicly criticized President Donald Trump's comments during a phone call with the widow of a fallen soldier. Wilson was present during the phone call and told CNN that Trump had told the widow that her husband "knew what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurt."

Read More