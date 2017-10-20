Story highlights Wilson took credit in her speech at the dedication ceremony for shepherding legislation

But not for specifically securing the funding

Washington (CNN) White House chief of staff Gen. John Kelly on Thursday erroneously claimed that Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Florida, claimed credit for securing "$20 million" in federal funding to build a new FBI field office in Miami in 2015, according to a video of the dedication ceremony posted Friday by the Sun Sentinel.

Accusing her of being an "empty barrel," Kelly said Wilson focused more on her own actions than the heroism of the two FBI agents for whom the new building had been named.

While Wilson took credit in her speech at the dedication ceremony for shepherding legislation naming the FBI building after two FBI agents who were killed in a 1986 gunfight, she did not claim credit for helping to fund the building, according to the video.

Wilson also spent a considerable portion of her remarks praising the valor of law enforcement, retelling the story of the two slain FBI agents and calling on those who work in the field to stand and be recognized.

The White House did not directly respond to the video that contradicts the chief of staff's claims, and instead repeated Kelly's criticism of Wilson as "an empty barrel."

