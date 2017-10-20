Story highlights Wilson took credit in her speech at the dedication ceremony for shepherding legislation

Washington (CNN) White House chief of staff Gen. John Kelly on Thursday erroneously claimed that Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Florida, claimed credit for securing "$20 million" in federal funding to build a new FBI field office in Miami in 2015, according to a video of the event posted Friday by the Sun Sentinel.

Wilson took credit in her speech at the dedication ceremony for shepherding legislation naming the FBI building after two FBI agents who were killed in a gunfight, but did not claim credit for helping to fund the building. She also praised the valor of law enforcement in her nine-and-a-half minute remarks, at one point calling on those who work in the field to stand and be recognized.

The White House did not directly respond to the video, and instead repeated Kelly's criticism of Wilson as "an empty barrel."

"Gen. Kelly said he was 'stunned' that Rep. Wilson made comments at a building dedication honoring slain FBI agents about her own actions in Congress, including lobbying former President Obama on legislation," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said. "As Gen. Kelly pointed out, if you're able to make a sacred act like honoring American heroes about yourself, you're an empty barrel."

The Sun Sentinel posted the clip Friday after Kelly accused Wilson of being an "empty barrel" as he took to the White House briefing room Thursday to criticize Wilson for disclosing the contents of a call between President Donald Trump and Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, a fallen soldier. To drive home that criticism, Kelly drew on a speech he heard Wilson deliver at the Miami field office dedication ceremony in 2015.

