Rep. Frederica Wilson: Trump's call 'not a good message'

Washington (CNN) Rep. Frederica Wilson said Friday that President Donald Trump's message to the late Sgt. La David Johnson's family is "not a good message to say to anyone who has lost a child at war."

"You don't sign up because you think you're going to die," the Florida Democrat told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day." "You sign up to serve your country."

She also said that instead of responding to Trump's tweet Thursday night -- the President said Wilson made a "total lie" about his condolence call to Johnson's widow -- she wants to shift the focus on receiving more information from the Pentagon about the Niger attack.

"My emphasis today is on my constituents and helping them lay our hero to rest," she said. "That's where my head is today. I'm also concerned about (Sgt. La David Johnson) and his last moments. I want to know why he was separated from the rest of the soldiers."

She continued: "Why did it take 48 hours to find him? Was he still alive? Was he kidnapped? What's going on? ... I am distraught and so is the family. There are so many questions that should be answered."

