Trump incorrectly suggests link between terrorism and rising UK crime rate

London (CNN) President Donald Trump incorrectly suggested there is a link Friday between rising crime rates in the United Kingdom and the "spread of Radical Islamic terror."

"Just out report: 'United Kingdom crime rises 13% annually amid spread of Radical Islamic terror.' Not good, we must keep America safe!" the President tweeted.

But although Trump was correct in asserting that there had been a 13% rise in "victim-based crime" in the UK in the year ending June 2017 compared to the year before, there was no evidence that the rise was linked to "Radical Islamic terror."

The Office for National Statistics -- which compiled the report, "Crime in England and Wales: year ending June 2017" -- told CNN it did not draw any link between the rise in "victim-based crime" and "Radical Islamic terror."

Even counting the 35 people killed in the Manchester and London terror attacks over the past 12 months, the murder rate was down 2% on the previous year. However, the number of attempted murders rose by 59%, the report found, with 69% of that increase a result of the two terror attacks.

