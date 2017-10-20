Washington (CNN) Our weekly roundup of the news, notes and chatter about the prospects for the next Democratic presidential race:

Bernie Sanders, at 31%, Joe Biden, at 24% and Elizabeth Warren, at 13%, start out ahead in the way, way too early 2020 poll out this week from the University of New Hampshire.

It's no surprise: They're the three biggest Democratic names who were polled. But the three have something else in common: They'd all be more than 70 years old by 2020. So what if one, two or all three of them don't run?

"It's the prospect of a wide open contest unlike anything we've seen anything like this since 1992, when (New York Gov. Mario) Cuomo was swamping the field and then did not make the race," one Democratic strategist said. "If Bernie doesn't run, do his votes go to Warren? Perhaps, but perhaps not. If Biden doesn't run, where do his votes go?"

In that scenario, the early advantages for Sanders, Biden and Warren could help lesser-known Democrats like New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who was fourth with 6%, as well as California Sen. Kamala Harris and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, two buzzed-about names in Washington who got just 1% each. Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley has 3% — the benefit of his 2016 campaign — and Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has 2%.