The extraordinary arrogance of Trump interviewing US attorneys

Paul Callan is a CNN legal analyst, a former New York homicide prosecutor and currently is counsel at the New York law firm of Edelman & Edelman PC, focusing on wrongful conviction and civil rights cases. Follow him on Twitter @paulcallan. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) So much for avoiding the appearance of impropriety. President Donald Trump is personally interviewing United States attorney candidates, including those in New York and Washington.

Throwing out the rule book of tradition in this area is dangerous for many good reasons. The main one is that federal prosecutors in New York, Washington and possibly other jurisdictions might end up investigating the President or his aides or family members, for reasons relating to Trump's political or governmental actions or to his many private businesses.

We know that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating possible Russian interference in the presidential election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign. As an appointee of the Justice Department, Mueller has every right to call upon the resources of US attorneys in any jurisdiction into which his investigation extends.

The President was severely burned by his heavy-handed interactions with former FBI Director James Comey, first offering to keep him on the job, then firing him and triggering a possible obstruction of justice investigation.

Comey claims the President demanded a "loyalty pledge," a claim Trump denies. Trump was similarly ham-handed in his termination of Preet Bharara, the former US attorney for New York's Southern District. Bharara is now a CNN Legal Contributor.

