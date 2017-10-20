Raqqa, Syria (CNN) US-backed militias on Friday declared the "total liberation" of the Syrian city of Raqqa, which for more than three years was the de facto capital of ISIS.

Speaking at a ceremony held to celebrate the capture of Raqqa, Syrian Defense Forces spokesman Talal Silo claimed a "historic victory" over ISIS and said the extremist group had suffered a "brutal" defeat.

He paid tribute to all those killed and injured in the struggle, as well as all the factions that battled to force ISIS from its key Syrian stronghold and their international backers.

Silo said control of the city would be handed over to civilian leaders but that the SDF would continue to offer protection.

JUST WATCHED Raqqa liberated from ISIS control Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Raqqa liberated from ISIS control 02:00

The ceremony was held in the same Raqqa stadium where ISIS fighters made their last stand earlier this week.

Read More