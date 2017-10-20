Iraqi forces, Peshmerga clash in town north of Kirkuk

Erbil (CNN) Clashes between Iraqi forces and Peshmerga fighters broke out Friday as Iraqi forces moved north of Kirkuk to the town of Altun Kupri.

Fighting began when Iraqi forces, including Popular Mobilization Units, entered Altun Kupri in an operation "to impose law and order," according to the Iraqi military.

An eyewitness told CNN that Peshmerga forces were using light and heavy machine guns and mortars.

Clashes were still ongoing in the northern part of the town. Altun Kupri -- a multi-ethnic town made up of Kurds, Turkmen and Arabs -- is located about 20 miles north of Kirkuk.

