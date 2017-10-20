Breaking News

Iraqi forces, Peshmerga clash in town north of Kirkuk

By Ben Wedeman, CNN

Updated 5:44 AM ET, Fri October 20, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

iraq kirkuk changing hands wedeman pkg nr_00002711
iraq kirkuk changing hands wedeman pkg nr_00002711

    JUST WATCHED

    Kirkuk on edge after Peshmerga pushed out

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Kirkuk on edge after Peshmerga pushed out 02:31

Erbil (CNN)Clashes between Iraqi forces and Peshmerga fighters broke out Friday as Iraqi forces moved north of Kirkuk to the town of Altun Kupri.

Fighting began when Iraqi forces, including Popular Mobilization Units, entered Altun Kupri in an operation "to impose law and order," according to the Iraqi military.
An eyewitness told CNN that Peshmerga forces were using light and heavy machine guns and mortars.
Clashes were still ongoing in the northern part of the town. Altun Kupri -- a multi-ethnic town made up of Kurds, Turkmen and Arabs -- is located about 20 miles north of Kirkuk.
    Iraq seizes disputed city from Kurdish control
    Iraq seizes disputed city from Kurdish control

      JUST WATCHED

      Iraq seizes disputed city from Kurdish control

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Iraq seizes disputed city from Kurdish control 01:45
    Iraqi forces seized the coveted oil-rich city of Kirkuk on Monday after three years under Kurdish control.
    Read More
    The Kurds had gained control of the city after Iraqi government forces abandoned it during ISIS' offensive in 2014.
    The Kurdistan region and the greater Kirkuk province have an estimated 15% to 25% of Iraq's oil reserves, with several key oil fields surrounding the city of Kirkuk. Iraq has one of the world's largest known oil reserves.
    Read: The Kurdish people have won the moral argument -- the world should embrace our independence
    Kirkuk was historically a Kurdish-majority town, but during the rule of Saddam Hussein, the ousted dictator moved Arab families in and Kurdish families out to change the area's ethnography, under a policy termed "Arabization." It's also home to Sunni Arabs and Turkmen.
    Iraqi forces advance to the center of Kirkuk during the operation against Kurdish fighters.
    Iraqi forces advance to the center of Kirkuk during the operation against Kurdish fighters.
    Extremists, including al Qaeda in Iraq, have launched major attacks on Kirkuk over the past decade, targeting mostly security forces there.
    After the fall of Hussein, Kurds began returning to Kirkuk, repopulating the city and its surrounding areas.

    CNN's Hamdi Alkhshali and Bijan Hosseini contributed to this report from Atlanta.