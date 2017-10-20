(CNN) Children's toys and child care products will soon have fewer chemicals in them. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) voted Wednesday to ban five kinds of phthalate chemicals from these products. The vote was 3 to 2 in favor of the restrictions.

There is, however, a reason that phthalates are considered "everywhere chemicals." They are still found in a wide variety of products, including the water bottle you take to work, the floors in your bathroom, the shampoo in your shower, and the wrappers around your fast food.

In 2013 the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act limited some use of these chemicals in toys and other children's articles. This latest vote puts eight phthalates off limits for children's product makers. The CPSC also issued new requirements for labs to be able to test for the newly prohibited phthalates. The rule goes into effect 180 days after it is published in the Federal Register.

He hopes the government's next step will be to ban them from cosmetic products since "the fetus is much more sensitive" to the impact of these chemicals than humans are in early childhood. "It's just common sense that you don't want this to get into your body."

In an emailed statement, the Toy Association said that "safety is the toy industry's top priority. Toys are among the most highly-regulated consumer products, with comprehensive restrictions on the use of substances known to be harmful to children and to which children might be exposed.

"We support the Consumer Product Safety Commission's effort to ensure children are not exposed to substances of concern in toys. The industry largely moved away from using phthalates in the late 1990s, therefore the vote will not have much impact on our manufacturers, except for increased testing costs."