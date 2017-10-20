Rad BMX Racing

The DeSoto course, built in 2000, is a 1,000-foot dirt snake of jumps, straightaways and banked turns. It's designed to be challenging and fun, but also fast.
A series of jumps is called a "rhythm section" because each rider needs to quickly discern their own rhythm over them.
The Gold Cup tournament included racers as old as 69 and as young as 1-year-old.
A miscalculated jump or even just a slip of the pedal can be the difference of winning and losing.
The way a BMX tournament works is not by timing races but round after round of eliminations over two days, until winners of each division are declared.
Each race is a flurry of pedaling quickly layered on technique and agility as they hop over obstacles and lean nearly sideways on hairpin turns.
"If you're a new rider or a pro, everybody rides," said the dad of one competitor. "Nobody sits on the bench."