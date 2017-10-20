Photos: Rad BMX Racing BMX racing, popular in the 1980s, is having a comeback thanks in part to the inclusion in the Olympics. DeSoto, Texas recently hosted one of BMX's Gold Cup races , an annual series of six regional tournaments. Hide Caption 1 of 8

The DeSoto course, built in 2000, is a 1,000-foot dirt snake of jumps, straightaways and banked turns. It's designed to be challenging and fun, but also fast.

A series of jumps is called a "rhythm section" because each rider needs to quickly discern their own rhythm over them.

The Gold Cup tournament included racers as old as 69 and as young as 1-year-old.

A miscalculated jump or even just a slip of the pedal can be the difference of winning and losing.

The way a BMX tournament works is not by timing races but round after round of eliminations over two days, until winners of each division are declared.

Each race is a flurry of pedaling quickly layered on technique and agility as they hop over obstacles and lean nearly sideways on hairpin turns.