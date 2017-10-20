Breaking News

The caffeine 'detox': How and why to cut back on your daily fix

By Lisa Drayer, CNN

Updated 4:34 AM ET, Fri October 20, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

It&#39;s thumbs up today, but the news on coffee has not always been positive. Take a look at the arguments for and against coffee through the centuries.
Photos: Coffee's health history
Coffee's health history: Where do we stand now?It's thumbs up today, but the news on coffee has not always been positive. Take a look at the arguments for and against coffee through the centuries.
Hide Caption
1 of 15
Legend has it that coffee was discovered by Kaldi, an Ethiopian goatherd, after he caught his suddenly frisky goats eating glossy green leaves and red berries and then tried it for himself.
Photos: Coffee's health history
1500s headline: Coffee makes you friskyLegend has it that coffee was discovered by Kaldi, an Ethiopian goatherd, after he caught his suddenly frisky goats eating glossy green leaves and red berries and then tried it for himself.
Hide Caption
2 of 15
But it was the Arabs that started coffeehouses, and that&#39;s where coffee got its first black mark. Patrons of coffeehouses were said to be more likely to gamble and engage in &quot;criminally unorthodox sexual situations,&quot; according to author &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.washington.edu/uwpress/search/books/HATCOF.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Ralph Hattox&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Coffee's health history
1500s headline: Coffee leads to illegal sexBut it was the Arabs that started coffeehouses, and that's where coffee got its first black mark. Patrons of coffeehouses were said to be more likely to gamble and engage in "criminally unorthodox sexual situations," according to author Ralph Hattox.
Hide Caption
3 of 15
As the popularity of coffee grew and spread, the medical community began to extol its benefits. It was especially popular in England as a cure for &lt;a href=&quot;https://squalicum.bellinghamschools.org/sites/default/files/squalicum/tshaw/COFFEEHOUSE Trial PACKET.pdf&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;alcoholism&lt;/a&gt;, one of the biggest medical problems of the time.
Photos: Coffee's health history
1600s headline: Coffee cures alcoholism As the popularity of coffee grew and spread, the medical community began to extol its benefits. It was especially popular in England as a cure for alcoholism, one of the biggest medical problems of the time.
Hide Caption
4 of 15
This1652 ad by London coffeeshop owner Pasqua Rosée popularized coffee&#39;s healthy status, claiming coffee could aid digestion, prevent and cure gout and scurvy, help coughs, headaches and stomachaches, even prevent miscarriages.
Photos: Coffee's health history
1600s headline: Coffee cures all?This1652 ad by London coffeeshop owner Pasqua Rosée popularized coffee's healthy status, claiming coffee could aid digestion, prevent and cure gout and scurvy, help coughs, headaches and stomachaches, even prevent miscarriages.
Hide Caption
5 of 15
By 1730, tea had replaced coffee in London as the daily drink of choice. That preference continued in the colonies until 1773, when the famous Boston Tea Party made it unpatriotic to drink tea. Coffee houses popped up everywhere, and the marvelous stimulant qualities of the brew were said to contribute to the ability of the colonists to work longer hours.
Photos: Coffee's health history
1700s headline: Coffee helps you work longerBy 1730, tea had replaced coffee in London as the daily drink of choice. That preference continued in the colonies until 1773, when the famous Boston Tea Party made it unpatriotic to drink tea. Coffee houses popped up everywhere, and the marvelous stimulant qualities of the brew were said to contribute to the ability of the colonists to work longer hours.
Hide Caption
6 of 15
In the mid-1800s America was at war with itself and one side effect is that coffee supplies ran short. Enter toasted grain-based beverage substitutes such as Kellogg&#39;s &quot;Caramel Coffee&quot; and C.W. Post&#39;s &quot;Postum&quot; (still manufactured), who advertised with anti-coffee tirades to boost sales.
Photos: Coffee's health history
1800s headline: Coffee shortageIn the mid-1800s America was at war with itself and one side effect is that coffee supplies ran short. Enter toasted grain-based beverage substitutes such as Kellogg's "Caramel Coffee" and C.W. Post's "Postum" (still manufactured), who advertised with anti-coffee tirades to boost sales.
Hide Caption
7 of 15
Postum&#39;s ads &lt;a href=&quot;https://books.google.com/books?id=Hy0YIUYybOsC&amp;pg=PA131&amp;lpg=PA131&amp;dq=19th-century+inventor+C.+W.+Post+on+coffee+bad+for+you&amp;source=bl&amp;ots=g2hh-151v4&amp;sig=puGib3_29lDVz6F027IKRlnTNNY&amp;hl=en&amp;sa=X&amp;ved=0CCkQ6AEwAmoVChMIiY25raukxwIVSVw-Ch14BwLK#v=onepage&amp;q&amp;f=false&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;against coffee&lt;/a&gt; were especially negative, claiming coffee was as bad as morphine, cocaine, nicotine or strychnine and could cause blindness.
Photos: Coffee's health history
1800s headline: Coffee will make you go blind Postum's ads against coffee were especially negative, claiming coffee was as bad as morphine, cocaine, nicotine or strychnine and could cause blindness.
Hide Caption
8 of 15
Medical concerns and negative public beliefs about the benefits of coffee rose in the early 1900&#39;s. Good Housekeeping magazine &lt;a href=&quot;https://books.google.com/books?id=ve5AAQAAMAAJ&amp;pg=PA113#v=onepage&amp;q&amp;f=false&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;wrote about how coffee stunts growth&lt;/a&gt;. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Coffee's health history
1916 headline: Coffee stunts your growthMedical concerns and negative public beliefs about the benefits of coffee rose in the early 1900's. Good Housekeeping magazine wrote about how coffee stunts growth.
Hide Caption
9 of 15
In a 1927 Science Magazine, 80,000 elementary and junior high kids were asked about their coffee drinking habits. Researchers found the &quot;startling&quot; fact that most of them drank more than a cup of coffee a day, which was then compared to scholarship with mostly negative results.
Photos: Coffee's health history
1927 headline: Coffee will give you bad grades, kidsIn a 1927 Science Magazine, 80,000 elementary and junior high kids were asked about their coffee drinking habits. Researchers found the "startling" fact that most of them drank more than a cup of coffee a day, which was then compared to scholarship with mostly negative results.
Hide Caption
10 of 15
In 1978, the same year that Baseball Hall of Fame&#39;s Joe DiMaggio began selling Mr. Coffee on TV, a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/339084&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;New England Journal of Medicine&lt;/a&gt; study found a short-term rise in blood pressure after three cups of coffee. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;And an &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJM197307122890203#t=articleTop&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;earlier 1973 study&lt;/a&gt; found drinking one to five cups of coffee a day increased risk of heart attacks by 60% while drinking six or more cups a day doubled that risk to 120%.
Photos: Coffee's health history
1970's headline: Coffee is as serious as a heart attackIn 1978, the same year that Baseball Hall of Fame's Joe DiMaggio began selling Mr. Coffee on TV, a New England Journal of Medicine study found a short-term rise in blood pressure after three cups of coffee.

And an earlier 1973 study found drinking one to five cups of coffee a day increased risk of heart attacks by 60% while drinking six or more cups a day doubled that risk to 120%.
Hide Caption
11 of 15
Now begins the era of the meta-analysis where researchers look at hundreds of studies and apply scientific principles to find those which do the best job of randomizing and controlling for compounding factors, such as smoking. . The results for coffee? Mostly good.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;But first, a couple of negatives: a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/11369742&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;2001 study&lt;/a&gt; found a 20% increase in the risk of urinary tract cancer risk for coffee drinkers, but not tea drinkers. That finding was repeated in a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nature.com/articles/srep09051&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;2015 meta-analysis&lt;/a&gt;. So if this is a risk factor in your family history, you might want to switch to tea.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;And a 2010 &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19362749&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;meta-analysis&lt;/a&gt; found a correlation between coffee consumption and lung disease, but the study found it impossible to completely eliminate the confounding effects of smoking.
Photos: Coffee's health history
2000 era headline: Time for meta-analysisNow begins the era of the meta-analysis where researchers look at hundreds of studies and apply scientific principles to find those which do the best job of randomizing and controlling for compounding factors, such as smoking. . The results for coffee? Mostly good.

But first, a couple of negatives: a 2001 study found a 20% increase in the risk of urinary tract cancer risk for coffee drinkers, but not tea drinkers. That finding was repeated in a 2015 meta-analysis. So if this is a risk factor in your family history, you might want to switch to tea.

And a 2010 meta-analysis found a correlation between coffee consumption and lung disease, but the study found it impossible to completely eliminate the confounding effects of smoking.
Hide Caption
12 of 15
A&lt;a href=&quot;http://aje.oxfordjournals.org/content/174/9/993.long&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; meta-analysis&lt;/a&gt; of 11 studies on the link between stroke risk and coffee consumption between 1966 and 2011, with nearly a half a million participants, found no negative connection. And a 2012 &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3526718/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;meta-analysis&lt;/a&gt; of studies between 2001 and 2011 found four or more cups a day had a preventative effect on your risk for stroke. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;This &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0016508507005689&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;meta-analysis &lt;/a&gt;showed drinking two cups of black coffee a day could reduce the risk of liver cancer by 43%. Those findings were &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1542356513006095&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;replicated&lt;/a&gt; in 2013 in two &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.biomedcentral.com/1471-230X/13/34&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;other studies. &lt;/a&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;As for prostate cancer, this &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21586702&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;2011 study&lt;/a&gt; followed nearly 59,000 men from 1986 to 2006 and found drinking coffee to be highly associated with lower risk for the lethal form of the disease.
Photos: Coffee's health history
2007-2013 headlines: Coffee reduces risk of stroke and some cancersA meta-analysis of 11 studies on the link between stroke risk and coffee consumption between 1966 and 2011, with nearly a half a million participants, found no negative connection. And a 2012 meta-analysis of studies between 2001 and 2011 found four or more cups a day had a preventative effect on your risk for stroke.

This meta-analysis showed drinking two cups of black coffee a day could reduce the risk of liver cancer by 43%. Those findings were replicated in 2013 in two other studies.

As for prostate cancer, this 2011 study followed nearly 59,000 men from 1986 to 2006 and found drinking coffee to be highly associated with lower risk for the lethal form of the disease.
Hide Caption
13 of 15
A similar analysis of studies on&lt;a href=&quot;http://circheartfailure.ahajournals.org/content/5/4/401.long&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; heart failure&lt;/a&gt; found four cups a day provided the lowest risk for heart failure, and you had to drink a whopping 10 cups a day to get a bad association.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;And overall heart disease? A &lt;a href=&quot;http://circ.ahajournals.org/content/129/6/643.long&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;meta-analysis&lt;/a&gt; of 36 studies with more than 1.2 million participants found moderate coffee drinking seemed to be associated with a low risk for heart disease; plus, there wasn&#39;t a higher risk among those who drank more than five cups a day.
Photos: Coffee's health history
A similar analysis of studies on heart failure found four cups a day provided the lowest risk for heart failure, and you had to drink a whopping 10 cups a day to get a bad association.

And overall heart disease? A meta-analysis of 36 studies with more than 1.2 million participants found moderate coffee drinking seemed to be associated with a low risk for heart disease; plus, there wasn't a higher risk among those who drank more than five cups a day.
Hide Caption
14 of 15
How about coffee&#39;s effects on your overall risk of death? One 2013 analysis of &lt;a href=&quot;http://journals.cambridge.org/action/displayAbstract?fromPage=online&amp;aid=9205090&amp;fileId=S0007114513003814&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;20 studies&lt;/a&gt;, and another which included &lt;a href=&quot;http://journals.cambridge.org/action/displayAbstract?fromPage=online&amp;aid=9627964&amp;fileId=S1368980014001438&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;17 studies&lt;/a&gt;, both of which included more than a million people, found drinking coffee reduced your total mortality risk slightly.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;And as a sign of the times, in 2015 the&lt;a href=&quot;http://health.gov/dietaryguidelines/2015-scientific-report/PDFs/Scientific-Report-of-the-2015-Dietary-Guidelines-Advisory-Committee.pdf&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; U.S. Department of Agriculture&lt;/a&gt; now agrees that &quot;coffee can be incorporated into a healthy lifestyle,&quot; especially if you stay within three and five cups a day (a maximum of 400mg of caffeine), and avoid fattening cream and sugar. You can read their analysis of the latest data on everything from diabetes to chronic disease &lt;a href=&quot;http://health.gov/dietaryguidelines/2015-scientific-report/10-chapter-5/d5-4.asp&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;here.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Coffee's health history
2015 headline: Coffee is practically a health foodHow about coffee's effects on your overall risk of death? One 2013 analysis of 20 studies, and another which included 17 studies, both of which included more than a million people, found drinking coffee reduced your total mortality risk slightly.

And as a sign of the times, in 2015 the U.S. Department of Agriculture now agrees that "coffee can be incorporated into a healthy lifestyle," especially if you stay within three and five cups a day (a maximum of 400mg of caffeine), and avoid fattening cream and sugar. You can read their analysis of the latest data on everything from diabetes to chronic disease here.
Hide Caption
15 of 15
06 coffee health RESTRICTED04 coffee health RESTRICTED03 coffee health RESTRICTED02 coffee health RESTRICTED17 coffee health08 coffee health 18 coffee health RESTRICTED12 coffee health13 coffee health RESTRICTED01 coffee health RESTRICTED07 coffee health RESTRICTED14 coffee health RESTRICTED15 coffee health16 coffee health10 coffee health

Story highlights

  • 90% of the US population regularly consumes caffeine
  • Withdrawal may cause severe headaches, difficulty concentrating, and irritability

(CNN)Are you one of those people who can't get your day started without a cup of coffee?

Perhaps you need an espresso at work to keep you alert in the late afternoon. Maybe you grab energy drinks when cramming for an exam or late-night work project. Or maybe you have a habit of drinking caffeinated soft drinks.
Regardless of the form, an estimated 90% of the US population regularly consume caffeine, a stimulant and ingredient that has been enjoyed for thousands of years. It's not hard to do so, as caffeine is ubiquitous in our food supply, found in beverages, chocolate and pain medications, to name a few.
    "Caffeine is the most commonly consumed psychoactive drug," said Mary M. Sweeney, an instructor who researches caffeine's effects on individuals in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. "When we consume caffeine, it has positive effects on mood and alertness, and people like these beneficial effects."
    Is coffee healthy?
    Is coffee healthy?
    Although we know it can be counted on for a pick-me-up, more and more research is revealing other upsides of caffeine, including improved memory, enhanced athletic performance, beneficial effects on liver health and possible protection against Parkinson's disease. For some, caffeine may have the unintended consequence of staving off hunger, and it may even make foods seem less sweet, though few professionals would endorse it as a diet aid.
    Read More
    But can there be too much of a good thing when it comes to caffeine? And if so, how much is too much? When might it be wise to cut back on caffeine consumption?

    What are the recommendations on caffeine?

    A recent systematic review involving nearly 400 studies looked at adverse health effects associated with caffeine consumption, including general toxicity, cardiovascular effects, effects on bone and calcium, behavioral effects, and reproductive and developmental effects. The research evaluated caffeine intake from any source and was supported with grants from the American Beverage Association and the National Coffee Association, though neither association participated in any aspect of the review.
    The researchers concluded that healthy adults can safely consume up to 400 milligrams of caffeine daily, the amount in about four 8-ounce cups of coffee. (Depending on the source, an 8-ounce cup of brewed coffee can contain 75 to 165 milligrams of caffeine.)
    What that energy drink can do to your body
    What that energy drink can do to your body
    The review also revealed that healthy pregnant women can consume up to 300 milligrams of caffeine daily, an amount that is "generally not associated with adverse reproductive and developmental effects," though the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists cautions pregnant women to limit caffeine to 200 milligrams daily.
    Researchers also recommend that children and adolescents not exceed an intake of 2.5 milligrams of caffeine per kilogram of body weight per day, though they state that the available literature for these groups was "scant." For a child weighing 55 pounds, this translates to a daily limit of 62.5 milligrams of caffeine.

    Caffeine tolerance is individual

    Though caffeine recommendations are based on a specific amount of milligrams, the effects can vary from person to person, and different individuals may be able to tolerate different amounts.
    "People vary in their tolerance to caffeine," Sweeney said. "Many people consume caffeine without negative consequences, but for some individuals, either regularly consuming too much caffeine or consuming too much at once can cause distress."
    An individual's tolerance to caffeine may depend on body size and how they metabolize caffeine, which can be related to genetic differences. "Some break it down quickly and may be less likely to experience negative effects," Sweeney said.
    Lifestyle factors also affect caffeine metabolism, including pregnancy and the use of oral contraceptives, both of which slow caffeine metabolism in the body, according to Sweeney.

    When your daily fix becomes a 'problem'

    Research shows that most Americans consume less than the daily 400-milligram limit, and stronger effects of too much caffeine are typically seen at much higher doses, according to Sweeney. Still, too much is any amount that leads to gastrointestinal problems, trouble sleeping, nervousness, anxiety, irregular heartbeat or excessive urination, she said. It's also a red flag if one's caffeine consumption is causing a meaningful impairment at work or at school.
    "Caffeine is so ingrained in our day-to-day habits that we don't of think of it as a source of a potential problem," Sweeney said. "It's not to say everyone will have the same effects, but it's important to be aware that it has psychoactive effects, and it can interfere with things in ways that we don't expect."
    How to wake up at work in the afternoon without coffee
    How to wake up at work in the afternoon without coffee
    As caffeine can aggravate and accelerate one's heart rate, it can be a problem for those with an existing heart condition, according to Dr. Vince Bufalino, a spokesman for the American Heart Association and senior vice president and senior medical director of Cardiology-AMG, Advocate Health Care, in Naperville, Illinois. For example, if you have atrial fibrillation (commonly known as irregular heartbeat) or hypertension, he recommends limiting caffeine intake to one to two cups daily, but if you are sensitive to caffeine, you should cut it out completely.
    Other research points to the fact that caffeine may become indirectly harmful if its consumption provokes other unhealthy habits, such as when coffee drinking promotes doughnut eating or cigarette smoking, or when energy drink consumption promotes alcohol intake.
    For some, the idea of dependency in and of itself, along with its associated symptoms of withdrawal, can be enough of a reason to cut back.
    Health effects of coffee: Where do we stand?
    Health effects of coffee: Where do we stand?
    "Withdrawal symptoms can interfere with day-to-day functions and can include severe headaches, difficulty concentrating, irritability, depressed mood or even flu-like symptoms," Sweeney said. Symptoms of caffeine withdrawal have been observed after discontinuing doses as low as 100 milligrams per day, though in general, the higher your daily dose of caffeine, the greater your severity of withdrawal symptoms, she said.
    So whether you think you're a little too dependent on caffeine or you have a medical or other personal reason to cut back (perhaps you're planning on becoming pregnant, and that triple shot venti latte will be on the "do not drink" list), here are some tips to help you get started.

    Tips for cutting back on caffeine

    1. Keep a caffeine diary. It can inform you of how much caffeine you are consuming, and it may be more or less than what you may think, Sweeney said. This strategy was a helpful intervention for people seeking treatment to reduce their caffeine use in a study conducted by Sweeney and other researchers at Johns Hopkins University. (In the study, which also involved brief counseling, people reduced their caffeine intake from an average of 600 milligrams per day to 50 milligrams during a six-week period.)
    2. Know all of the sources of caffeine in your diet. Remember, caffeine is found in coffee, tea, soft drinks, energy drinks and shots, as well as cocoa and chocolate. It's also present in fortified snack foods, some energy bars (like Clif Bar's Cool Mint Chocolate and Peanut Toffee Buzz) and even some pain medications, including some forms of Excedrin and Midol. (For a more extensive list of caffeine content from various sources, check the chart from the Center for Science in the Public Interest.)
    3. If you drink coffee, gradually cut back on the number of cups per day. "The key recommendation we have suggested to people looking to cut back is to gradually reduce caffeine consumption over a period of days or weeks," Sweeney said. "If you're drinking four cups of coffee per day, you may reduce it by one cup per week. You might also substitute one cup with decaf, or blend in some decaf with each cup," she said.
    4. Try coffee alternatives, such as green or black tea. Tea can still give you a boost but has less caffeine than coffee. An 8-ounce cup of black tea contains about 47 milligrams of caffeine, and green tea has about 25 milligrams per cup, compared with 75 to 165 milligrams in an 8-ounce cup of brewed coffee.
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    5. Anticipate when caffeine cravings may occur. As part of the counseling component in the Johns Hopkins study, and as part of the unit's ongoing work, individuals identify situations or moods in which they are most likely to crave caffeine. The unit advises avoiding situations that trigger cravings, especially during the first few weeks of modifying caffeine use, and having a plan for when cravings occur, like taking a five-minute relaxation break involving deep breathing exercises.
    Remember to always discuss any major lifestyle or dietary changes with your health care provider first, as changes may affect your mood or medical conditions.

    Lisa Drayer is a nutritionist, an author and a CNN health and nutrition contributor.