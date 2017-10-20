Story highlights Price is a physician who practiced as an anesthesiologist for more than 20 years

The question was asked at a meeting on barriers in access to care

(CNN) At a committee meeting on Tuesday to address "Barriers to Access Adequate Healthcare," Georgia state representative Betty Price asked about the legality of quarantining HIV patients, to stop the spread of the virus that causes AIDS.

Wortley answered by explaining in detail one HIV surveillance program that is currently in place, as well as another that she says will be implemented soon, but did not answer Price's question about quarantine. Wortley underscored the importance of identifying HIV patients who have been diagnosed but are not in care, as they are a disproportionate cause of new cases.

"It just seems to me it's almost frightening the number of people who are living that are potentially carriers -- well, they are carriers -- but, potential to spread," said Price. "Whereas, in the past, they died more readily and then at that point, they are not posing a risk. So, we've got a huge population posing a risk if they're not in treatment."

Getting tested and knowing one's status is the first step in the fight to end HIV/AIDS. The CDC estimates 1 in 7 people who have HIV don't know they are infected. They can then unwittingly infect their sexual partners (or, in the case of drug users, individuals with whom they share needles or syringes).