The following is a spoiler-free review of "The Walking Dead" season premiere.

Promotion for "The Walking Dead" features the phrase "ALL OUT WAR," which offers a pretty good road map as to where last season ended and this one begins. The result is a premiere impressive in its scale but preoccupied with tactics and strategy, offering a sketchy blueprint as to where the story goes from here.

On the plus side, the eighth-season opener features a sprawling assortment of characters -- as opposed to "Dead's" by-now familiar habit of scattering them and pursuing personal, individual subplots -- united under their leader Rick (Andrew Lincoln) in a military-style campaign to defeat Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

Inasmuch as Negan's forces have thus far appeared invincible, outflanking them at every turn, nobody expects the baseball-bat-wielding psychopath to go quietly, but Rick still harbors some hope they can avoid full-scale conflict.

"There's only one person who has to die," he says, during a speech intended to rally the troops in the early going.

