Taylor Swift's new song decoded

(CNN) Try not to be shocked that Taylor Swift wrote a song about a guy.

The singer dropped her new single, "Gorgeous," early Friday, and fans have been trying to read the tea leaves to figure out if the lyrics are about her reported current boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn.

"You're so gorgeous/I can't say anything to your face/'Cause look at your face/And I'm so furious/At you for making me feel this way/But what can I say?/You're gorgeous," Swift sings.

Taylor Swift releases a new song "Gorgeous" . So this song is all about her current boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.



me: pic.twitter.com/ejX1uUL5cK — Wan Muqri (@WanMmuqri) October 20, 2017

GORGEOUS IS ABOUT NO ONE OTHER THAN JOE ALWYN — Regina Philange🐍 (@SwiftieAditi) October 20, 2017

Lines such as "Ocean blue eyes looking in mine/I feel like I might sink and drown and die" (Alwyn has blue eyes) and "You should take it as a compliment. That I got drunk and made fun of the way you talk" (he has a British accent) are being pointed to as definitive proof that Swift is sharing her feelings about her new love.

When you've to google 'Joe Alywn blue eyes' when you can't figure out if "Gorgeous" is about him or Tom but I'm here for it. 😂😍 #Taylorswift — Pallavi🌿 (@wildfirecharm) October 20, 2017

The pair have been keeping their relationship under wraps.

