Thank you Calvin Klein, because Jake Gyllenhaal as a dad is everything.

Gyllenhaal appeared as a doting father in a new commercial for Calvin Klein's Eternity fragrance that was posted to YouTube on Thursday. Gyllenhaal became the face of Eternity fragrance a few weeks ago in a new ad campaign that features model Liya Kebede and 4-year-old actress Leila.

The 60 second black and white commercial, shot by director Cary Fukunaga, shows Gyllenhaal and Kebede reciting E. E. Cummings's "I Carry Your Heart With Me" to the young girl.

It will make you melt.

If Gyllenhaal as a dad is believable, that's because he's been saying for years he's ready to be a father.

