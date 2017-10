Ed Sheeran talks about substance abuse and his accident

Story highlights Sheeran drank through the pain of the accident

(CNN) Ed Sheeran is reportedly opening up about how substance abuse factored into his hiatus from music.

According to The Daily Mail, Sheeran recently sat down with talk show host Jonathan Ross to discuss his accident and how he managed to avoid the dark side of fame.

Sheeran said that after he recently crashed his bike he didn't even realize he had broken both arms in different places.

"The thing is, when it happened, I got up and was like, 'That hurt' and then cycled to the pub," Sheeran said. "Went home, went to sleep and then woke up at five o'clock in the morning in a lot of pain. And then went to the hospital."

