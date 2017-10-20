Story highlights Tamblyn initially defended Cross

She said women shouldn't be held accountable for their men's actions

(CNN) Amber Tamblyn reached out to the woman who accused her husband, David Cross, of making racist comments and said she believes her.

It all began Sunday when comedian Charlyne Yi tweeted about what she said happened when she met Cross 10 years ago.

According to Yi, Cross made fun of her "tattered pants" and asked her if she spoke English by saying, "Ching-chong-ching-chong."

I think about the first time I met David Cross ten years ago & he made fun of my pants (that were tattered because I was poor). Dumbfounded I stared at him speechless and he said to me "what's a matter? You don't speak English?? Ching-chong-ching-chong". — Charlyne Yi (@charlyne_yi) October 16, 2017

Then after he saw I was offended he asked me if I was going to fight with him karate in a southern accent. Then a few years later he was re-introduced to me after my comedy show with his girlfriend at the time & he said "Hi nice to meet you". — Charlyne Yi (@charlyne_yi) October 16, 2017

I will say this:

-I can tell the difference between this man making a joke vs condescending me.

-This happened 10 years ago and I sure as hell hope he's changed (or at the very least, he's scared enough to not be his racist self). — Charlyne Yi (@charlyne_yi) October 16, 2017

"Then after he saw I was offended he asked me if I was going to fight with him karate in a southern accent," Yi wrote. "Then a few years later he was re-introduced to me after my comedy show with his girlfriend at the time & he said 'Hi nice to meet you.'"

Cross tweeted back, saying he didn't remember the encounter in the same way.

Read More