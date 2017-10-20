Breaking News

What happened this week (in anything but politics)

By Ana Johnson, CNN

Updated 7:12 PM ET, Fri October 20, 2017

(CNN)Love is in the air, zombie war is imminent and we find out who goes to the World Series. Here's the lighter, politics-free side of this past week's news.

'Walking Dead' goes to war

No spoilers here! 'The Walking Dead' hints at a military-style season in its promotion for the premiere.

Last-ditch efforts on Amazon HQ2

    What did your city offer to woo Amazon and lure its 50,000 well-paying jobs? The details of the bids may be a secret.
    Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir tie the knot

    Just like his proposal, Gucci Mane's wedding was so "Icy." The rapper married his love of seven years, model, beauty and fitness entrepreneur Keyshia Ka'oir.

    Children spend more time on mobile devices

    In a surprise to no one, the amount of time young children spend with mobile screens has tripled in just four years.

    Sophie Turner says 'yes' to Joe Jonas

    Looks like Joe Jonas is looking to make alliances in the North. The singer popped the question to "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner this week.

    Mom watched son get into World Series on generator-powered TV

    Dodgers player Enrique "Kiké" Hernández's mom watched the game from a television set hooked up to a generator in Puerto Rico.