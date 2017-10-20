(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- The White House's feud with a congresswoman over a military condolence call escalated today. A video shows that chief of staff John Kelly erroneously claimed that Rep. Frederica Wilson took credit for securing funding for a new FBI field office in 2015. When asked about it at the White House press briefing, Sarah Sanders suggested it was "highly inappropriate" to question the chief of staff. Meanwhile, lawmakers are demanding answers on what happened when four US soldiers were killed in an ambush in Niger. Here's what we know so far.
-- US-backed forces declared the "total liberation" of the Syrian city of Raqqa, which for more than three years was the de facto capital of ISIS.
-- Dozens of people were killed in suicide attacks on two mosques in Afghanistan.
-- Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o has a Harvey Weinstein story, too, and now she's sharing it with the world.
-- A top executive at Vox Media was fired after a public allegation of sexual misconduct.
-- CNN asked readers to share their experiences of harassment and abuse. Here are some of their stories.
-- It's been a month since Hurricane Maria upended millions of lives in Puerto Rico. For this CNN reporter, covering the devastation was personal.
-- At a Mississippi school, the president of the Confederacy is out and the nation's first black president is in. Davis Elementary School in Jackson will be renamed Barack Obama Elementary School for the next school year.