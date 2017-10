-- The White House's feud with a congresswoman over a military condolence call escalated today. A video shows that chief of staff John Kelly erroneously claimed that Rep. Frederica Wilson took credit for securing funding for a new FBI field office in 2015. When asked about it at the White House press briefing, Sarah Sanders suggested it was "highly inappropriate" to question the chief of staff. Meanwhile, lawmakers are demanding answers on what happened when four US soldiers were killed in an ambush in Niger. Here's what we know so far