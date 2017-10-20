Story highlights The teenager has been living on his own for three years

A group of US volunteers worked with him to make care packages for others

(CNN) Christopher Rodriguez turned 19 on Friday in his native Puerto Rico, and he spent his birthday giving -- giving aid to neighbors still struggling a month to the day after Hurricane Maria blasted the island.

His birthday passed with him making care packages for his community in Añasco, Puerto Rico. Saturday, he'll walk those packages across the Hondo River to local residents, as he's been doing for the past few weeks.

In the process of his giving, Rodriguez, who is homeless, has given himself something -- a purpose.

"He's gaining the respect of the community by selflessly giving to people who need it," said Chris Davis, who heads the volunteer group Rodriguez has been working with.

Davis and his best friend, José Aguilar, helped out after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma and got the first flight they could to Puerto Rico, after Maria hit the Island.

