Attack on Shiite mosque in Kabul leaves 5 dead

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) At least five people died in an attack on a Shiite mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul, police and hospital sources said Friday.

It's the latest attack in the country, where Afghan and coalition forces have been squaring off for years with Islamic militants, including the Taliban and ISIS -- both Sunni movements.

Sectarian tensions have raged for some time between members of the Sunni and Shiite denominations of Islam. But there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Five others were wounded and have been taken to hospitals, according to Saleem Rasooli, director of Kabul Hospitals.

