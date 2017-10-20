Dozens killed in two Afghan mosque attacks

Story highlights No claims of responsibility in Friday strikes

At least 55 people have been injured

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) Suicide attackers in Afghanistan killed nearly 60 people at two mosques Friday -- one in the Afghan capital of Kabul and the other in the central province of Ghor.

At least 39 people died and 45 were wounded in an assault on a Shiite mosque in Kabul, Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said.

The attacker detonated his suicide vest in Imam Zaman mosque in the early evening, police said.

At least 20 people were killed and 10 were injured in an attack on a Sunni mosque in Ghor province, west of Kabul, Danish said.

Abdulhai Khatebi, Ghor provincial spokesman, said the attacker detonated his suicide vest during worship services in the late afternoon. The mosque is in the province's Doleena district.