Attack on Shiite mosque in Kabul leaves 5 dead

By Ehsan Popalzai and Joe Sterling, CNN

Updated 11:24 AM ET, Fri October 20, 2017

Story highlights

  • Two other attacks occurred in Afghanistan this week
  • No claim of responsibility at present in the Kabul assault

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN)At least five people died in an attack on a Shiite mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul, police and hospital sources said Friday.

It's the latest attack in the country, where Afghan and coalition forces have been squaring off for years with Islamic militants, including the Taliban and ISIS -- both Sunni movements.
Sectarian tensions have raged for some time between members of the Sunni and Shiite denominations of Islam. But there was no immediate claim of responsibility.
    Five others were wounded and have been taken to hospitals, according to Saleem Rasooli, director of Kabul Hospitals.
    America's inevitable war is now an invisible one
    This comes a day after Taliban militants stormed a base in Kandahar, in the south, and killed dozens of Afghan troops, the country's Defense Ministry said.
    The ministry said 43 of the base's 60 troops died in the attack. A further nine were injured, six are missing and two were not harmed. Ten attackers were killed in the assault.
    On GPS: Afghan President Ghani
      On GPS: Afghan President Ghani

    The Taliban claimed responsibility for that attack, according to a statement from the group's spokesman, Qhari Yosouf Ahmadi.
    Taliban raids on Afghan military installations aren't uncommon. In April, a deadly raid on a northern army base left as many as 140 feared dead. That attack was revenge for the deaths of two Taliban officials in the region, a spokesman for the group told CNN.
    41 people, including chief, killed in attack on Afghan police headquarters
    On Tuesday, at least 41 people were killed and scores were injured in an attack on police headquarters in the Paktia provincial capital of Gardez, located in eastern Afghanistan.
    Vet: Afghanistan was abyss of the unknown
      Vet: Afghanistan was abyss of the unknown

    Two car bombs exploded at the gate of the police headquarters, Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said.
    Afterward, five attackers entered the building and a five-hour gunfight ensued.

    CNN's Ehsan Popalzai reported from Kabul, with Joe Sterling writing and reporting in Atlanta. CNN's Holly Yan and Euan McKirdy also contributed to this report