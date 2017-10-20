Story highlights The opposition has demanded Ezra Chiloba step down from Kenya's election commission

President vows new election will go on next week despite opposition's boycott threat

Nairobi, Kenya (CNN) A top Kenyan election official is taking time off when Kenya goes to the polls next week -- the latest in a series of developments in the country's election crisis days before a new presidential vote.

Ezra Chiloba, chief executive officer of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, said he is going on vacation starting Monday -- three days before the election. He will be gone for three weeks, according to Andrew Limo, a commission spokesman. Chiloba has been under pressure from the opposition party, which demanded that he step down.

Kenyans are scheduled to vote for President -- once again -- on Thursday.

It's the second presidential election in about two months. President Uhuru Kenyatta won the first in August with 54% of the vote against longtime opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance.

After his loss, Odinga turned to Kenya's Supreme Court, accusing the election commission of manipulating the vote in favor of the incumbent.

