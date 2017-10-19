Breaking News

African statues and structures built by North Korea

Updated 10:21 PM ET, Thu October 19, 2017

The statue of Sam Nujoma, the first president of Namibia, in front of the new Independence Memorial Museum in Windhoek, Namibia. Both were built by North Korea, according to the UN Panel of Experts on North Korea. It's one of a number of statues and buildings throughout Africa built by North Korean state companies.
The statue of Sam Nujoma, the first president of Namibia, in front of the new Independence Memorial Museum in Windhoek, Namibia. Both were built by North Korea, according to the UN Panel of Experts on North Korea. It's one of a number of statues and buildings throughout Africa built by North Korean state companies.
A North Korean company helped build this enormous bronze African renaissance statue in Dakar, Senegal.
A North Korean company helped build this enormous bronze African renaissance statue in Dakar, Senegal.
A statue of former Congolese President Patrice Lumumba in Kinshasa.
A statue of former Congolese President Patrice Lumumba in Kinshasa.
A bronze statue of Zimbabwe&#39;s Joshua Nkomo, the leader and founder of the Zimbabwe African People&#39;s Union, in the city of Bulawayo.
A bronze statue of Zimbabwe's Joshua Nkomo, the leader and founder of the Zimbabwe African People's Union, in the city of Bulawayo.
The Namibian State House, home to the country&#39;s presidential residence and office of the president.
The Namibian State House, home to the country's presidential residence and office of the president.
A statue of slain Congolese President Mzee Laurent Desire Kabila in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.
A statue of slain Congolese President Mzee Laurent Desire Kabila in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.
The Tiglachin Monument in Ethiopia&#39;s capital of Addis Ababa.
The Tiglachin Monument in Ethiopia's capital of Addis Ababa.
A statue of Mozambique&#39;s first president Samora Moises Machel in Maputo.
A statue of Mozambique's first president Samora Moises Machel in Maputo.
