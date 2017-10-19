Breaking News

Gentrification in America and around the world

Updated 8:55 PM ET, Thu October 19, 2017

London, EnglandIn the city where the term "gentrification" was invented, the practice is widespread. In the Elephant and Castle neighborhood in South London, pictured, local residents and businesses have moved out to make way for new developments catering to the new higher-income residents.
London, EnglandSouth London's landscape has changed dramatically over the past decade thanks to gentrification. Cranes are pictured towering over a former pub in the Deptford neighborhood in 2017.
New York City, USParts of New York City continue to gentrify at a rapid speed -- the Fort Greene neighborhood in Brooklyn is one example. As far back as 2004, film director Spike Lee, who once lived in Fort Greene, spoke out against gentrification there and accused many newcomers of not respecting the neighborhood's history or character.
New York City, USBrooklyn's Dumbo -- "down under the Manhattan bridge overpass" -- was once an area where crime and homelessness were rampant. Over the past decade, however, it has become increasingly gentrified and safe.
New York City, US Gentrification in action: a summer patio set is pictured on display at a store in Dumbo, Brooklyn.
New York City, USAbout a decade ago in the Harlem area, international chains -- such as Starbucks -- and more affluent New Yorkers began to arrive, angering long-time residents, who faced pressure from landlords to move as prices rise.
New York City, USA 2017 report on the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood in Brooklyn, released by the state of New York, found that new residents there are likely to earn more than long-term residents.
Los Angeles, USBoyle Heights, historically a predominantly Hispanic and low-income neighborhood in Los Angeles, is now home to trendy cafes and galleries.
Los Angeles, USIn Boyle Heights, landlords are increasing rent by as much as $800, say long-term residents.
San Francisco, USSan Francisco has one of the most expensive housing markets in the world. Gentrification in certain parts of the city was caused by tech companies setting up shop in the San Francisco Bay Area in the 1990s, during the Dot-Com boom.
San Francisco, USMission District, historically a neighborhood dominated by Latino communities, became a popular choice for new residents working in the tech sector -- which pushed up real estate prices.
San Francisco, USChinatown is another area that's undergone major gentrification in San Francisco -- which has left residents fearful of eviction.
Chicago, USIn Chicago, the last remaining building from the notorious Cabrini-Green housing project, pictured, was demolished in March 2011. The complex once housed 15,000 residents and was notorious for its crime, gangs and drugs.
Chicago, USCabrini-Green's replacement? A Target store, which opened in 2013.
