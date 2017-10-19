It's been more than a month since this US Virgin Islands have had power

(CNN) More than 40 days and two Category 5 hurricanes later, St. John in the US Virgin Islands is still in complete darkness.

Since then, the power and water company employed hundreds of on- and off-island linemen to help with restoration and repair work across the entire US Virgin Islands, Executive Director Julio Rhymer told CNN in September.

On Friday, divers will determine damage to the undersea cables that power St. John. After the assessments, the power authority says Cruz Bay, a few schools, and possibly a few other parts of the island will have power restored by the end of next weekend.