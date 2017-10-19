Expert: Water from a polluted Puerto Rico site 'safe to drink'

Story highlights CNN asked a university to test water from a hazardous waste site in Puerto Rico

People had been drinking water from the site after Hurricane Maria left many without water

The test showed the water is safe; the EPA will have results later

Dorado, Puerto Rico (CNN) Water from three wells at a hazardous-waste site in Dorado, Puerto Rico, is safe for human consumption, according to tests conducted for CNN by a university lab.

The Santa Rosa well on the Superfund site, from which water has been distributed by the Puerto Rican water utility, contained only trace amounts of PCE, an industrial chemical, according to the tests run by the Virginia Tech Water Quality Lab. The other two wells at the Dorado Superfund site, called Maguayo 2 and Maguayo 4, showed no signs of industrial contamination.

Marc Edwards, the professor at Virginia Tech who conducted the tests for CNN, said the low level of contamination put even the Santa Rosa well safely within clean drinking water standards. All three wells are safe, he said. "I would drink" this water, he told CNN on Thursday.

JUST WATCHED One month without water in Puerto Rico Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH One month without water in Puerto Rico 03:42

"This water you sent me is meeting all federal safe drinking water standards," said Edwards. "How that happened? It could be the way the water flows on the ground (that's) not bringing contamination from the Superfund site to the well. Or maybe they are using some sort of treatment technology."