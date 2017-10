Go inside the American militia movement on the next episode of "This is Life with Lisa Ling" Sunday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CNN.

(CNN) After a massive resurgence of American militia groups following President Barack Obama's 2008 election, the Southern Poverty Law Center -- which tracks data on the anti-government movement -- reported a decline in patriot groups in 2016.

In its annual report, the SPLC found that patriot groups dropped 38% last year and that militias within the patriot movement dropped 40%. The organization attributed this decrease to "(hope) that (Donald) Trump would become the new face of the federal government."

So what about American militias not identified and analyzed by the SPLC in its annual report? The Southern Arizona Militia, which is not included in the report, is run by a welder who calls himself "Silverback." In less than a year, he said the militia -- which is based outside Tucson -- approved more than 20 official members.

"Silverback" is the leader of the Southern Arizona Militia.

Last year, Silverback agreed to allow Lisa Ling to take part in a militia training day for her CNN show "This is Life" to correct what he says is a bad rap from the press.

Here's an edited portion of his interview:

