Gold star father: "It's not a political matter"

(CNN) CNN's Jake Tapper spoke with Gold Star father Paul Monti, whose son, Medal of Honor recipient Army Sgt. Jared Monti, was killed by enemy fire in Afghanistan while attempting to save a fellow soldier.

"Politics has no place in the Gold Star community," Monti told Tapper.

The interview took place shortly after President Trump's chief of staff John Kelly's comments during Thursday's White House briefing, in which he defended Trump's handling of the recent ambush attack in Niger that killed four US soldiers. Kelly also shared his own experiences of losing his son, Marine Lt. Robert Kelly.

Monti stated unequivocally to Tapper that when military families are mourning such a loss, the political impact is the furthest thing from their minds.

