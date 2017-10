5 things for October 19: Maryland shooting, Niger, health care, Richard Spencer, bugs

(CNN) Life is still miserable in Puerto Rico, one month after Hurricane Maria. These numbers help explain why. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Maryland shooting

The man accused of killing three people at a home-remodeling business in Maryland is in custody after a massive, daylong manhunt. Police said Radee Labeeb Prince, 37, opened fire at his workplace in Edgewood, Maryland. Prince is also accused of crossing into Delaware and shooting a man at a car dealership. Despite taking a bullet to the head, that man was able to give police Prince's name and a description of his vehicle. Prince knew all of his victims, so police don't consider these shootings random. Prince -- smoking a cigar -- was arrested near a high school in Newark, Delaware.

2. Niger attack

President Trump getting into a war of words with someone isn't exactly news anymore. This time, though, the war of words involves a Gold Star family. Trump pushed back against a Florida congresswoman's claim that he made insensitive comments to the widow of a US serviceman killed in that ambush in Niger. In a tweet, he said Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson fabricated her story -- and that he had "proof." The serviceman's mother backed up Wilson; people who were in the room with Trump back up the President's account; and the White House said there's no recording of the conversation.

The saddest part of this controversy is that it's overshadowing the sacrifice that four heroes made for their country. You can read more here about Sgt. La David Johnson, Staff Sgt. Bryan Black, Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson and Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright.

3. Heath care

Well, that was quick. The much-ballyhooed bipartisan health care deal has "stalled out." It's mainly because President Trump pulled his support for the Senate deal, which would have restored Obamacare cost-sharing reduction payments for two years in exchange for more state flexibility. Just a day earlier, the President had signaled that he'd back the deal. So, it looks like the GOP will have to wait until next year to -- let's all say it together -- repeal and replace Obamacare.

4. Richard Spencer

5. Insects

Insects are in serious decline in some parts of Germany, and that could spell bad news for all of us. A new study found flying insect populations in German nature reserves dropped an "alarming" 75% over almost three decades. Scientists fear that if this is happening in protected areas, it could be happening "everywhere" -- and that would have far-reaching consequences for the world's crop production and natural ecosystems. Climate change, pesticides and loss of habitats likely caused the declines, the study says

THIS JUST IN ...

Spain will start a process to suspend Catalonia's autonomy in an unprecedented effort to crush the region's independence movement.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Pack a towel

Long layovers used to mean drinks at the airport bar. Now, they can also mean deep dives in the airport's swimming pool

Joining the resistance

Chelsea Handler is stepping away from her Netflix talk show after two seasons because she wants to spend more time doing political activism.

If you build it ...

Google's bringing the future to Canada, as the tech giant plans to spend $50 million to build a futuristic neighborhood in Toronto.

Still on the job

The Northern California wildfires took away the job of a hotel's HR director. But she's right back at work, finding jobs for her unemployed colleagues

NUMBER OF THE DAY

350

The number of workers being laid off at SeaWorld. Attendance at its parks continues to decline in the wake of the controversy over "Blackfish."

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"We lost one of the very best of us this morning. Gord was my friend. Gord was everybody's friend."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, tearfully paying tribute to Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie , who died of brain cancer

AND FINALLY ...

'The voice inside sings a different song'