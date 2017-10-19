Vote-a-rama kick-starts GOP tax reform effort

Story highlights Vote-a-rama is a typically annual ritual when senators can offer many amendments

(CNN) The Senate moved Thursday to pass a budget resolution for next year that is mostly significant because it could make it easier for Republicans to pass major tax cuts, a top GOP priority.

Passage of the budget is not in doubt -- all but one of the 52 Republican senators have indicated they will vote for it.

But before giving final approval, senators must go through vote-a-rama, a typically annual ritual when senators can offer an endless number of amendments. That process could stretch into the wee hours of Friday morning although there were signals that senators might limit their amendments and retire earlier than usual.

Many of the amendments are aimed at political messaging designed to inflict damage on senators of the opposite party or to make other political points.

For instance, progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent, offered an amendment "to restore the trillion dollars in cuts to Medicaid paid for by reducing the Republican tax breaks for the wealthy." It was defeated by the Republicans, who control the Senate. He offered a second to prevent any tax cuts from going to the top one percent of earners. It was defeated too.

